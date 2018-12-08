GB not to become province, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General for Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, on Friday informed the Supreme Court that Gilgit-Baltistan could not be made a full-fledged province, but it would be accorded all the powers of a province.A seven-judge larger bench, headed by the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard a case pertaining to the constitutional status of GB.

During the hearing, the attorney general apprised that the GB government was empowered in lawmaking and administration and moreover, the legal draft for granting it a province-like powers is in final stages.

The chief justice appreciated the efforts of the federal government and said this is commendable, adding: "GB should be granted the same authority as other provinces have.” Meanwhile, the GB deputy advocate general complained to the bench that the draft was not given to them till yet."We should be permitted to present our recommendations as well," he appealed. Subsequently, the bench directed the authorities to call a meeting on this subject at the attorney general’s office on December 13, and it would be headed by the attorney general to finalise the draft bill. The committee comprises senior lawyers Aitzaz Ahsan, Salman Akram Raja, Chaudhry Afrasiab, GB law minister and Kashmir Affairs secretary.