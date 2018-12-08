Five police officers transferred

Five police officers were transferred and posted with the immediate affect on Friday. According to the transfer and posting orders issued from the office of the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Lieutenant Commander (retd) Muquddus Haider, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), Karachi Range, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP District City, Karachi Range, replacing Dr Samiullah Soomro, who has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic District South, Karachi.

District South Traffic SP Asif Ahmed Bughio has been transferred and posted as Investigations SP District South II, replacing Muhammad Akram Abro, who stands retired from service with effect from December 7.

Khalid Mustafa Korai, who had been awaiting posting, has been transferred and made with immediate effect and until further orders as SP Traffic District City Karachi range against an existing vacancy.

Fida Hussain Janwari, who had been awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP AVCC.