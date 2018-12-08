Ireland bow out of World Cup after defeat to England

BHUBANESWAR, India: Ireland’s first appearance at a Hockey World Cup in 28 years ended on Friday after a 4-2 defeat to England.

Australia’s 11-0 annihilation of China earlier in the day meant that Alexander Cox’s men needed only a draw to advance from Pool B for a place in the last eight.England will now face the Kiwis after they proved too strong for Ireland with China finishing at the third spot and securing a crossover clash with France.

David Condon put England in front just before the end of the first quarter.Four goals in four minutes lit up the third quarter, with Ireland’s Chris Cargo equalising before Liam Ansell restored England’s lead with a vicious backhand strike.

Shane O’Donoghue hit back for Ireland again from a penalty corner but parity didn’t last long as James Galls’ deflected effort restored England’s lead.Ireland battled to find an equaliser but their elimination was confirmed with four seconds remaining when Mark Gleghorne fired home from a penalty corner.