close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 8, 2018

Street crimes

Newspost

December 8, 2018

Mobile snatching is so common in Karachi that now residents have stopped complaining about this major crime. Instead of apprehending criminals and strictly patrolling the streets, the Sindh police have identified a few areas where the crime rate is high and have warned people to stay alert when they are in the area.

What the authorities have failed to recognise that these mobile snatchers carry gun with them and have also shot people who have resisted during robbery. It is the responsibility of the government to protect citizens’ lives and property. The law-enforcement agencies must take concrete steps to root out this crime from the city. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will take immediate action against this problem.

Rafia Abdul Jabbar

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost