Street crimes

Mobile snatching is so common in Karachi that now residents have stopped complaining about this major crime. Instead of apprehending criminals and strictly patrolling the streets, the Sindh police have identified a few areas where the crime rate is high and have warned people to stay alert when they are in the area.

What the authorities have failed to recognise that these mobile snatchers carry gun with them and have also shot people who have resisted during robbery. It is the responsibility of the government to protect citizens’ lives and property. The law-enforcement agencies must take concrete steps to root out this crime from the city. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will take immediate action against this problem.

Rafia Abdul Jabbar

Karachi