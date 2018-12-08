SSGC seeks Rs84.3/mmbtu price hike

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has filed a petition before the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for review of its estimated revenue requirement / prescribed prices for FY18/19.

SSGC has requested the authority to allow an upward adjustment of Rs84.30/mmbtu in its prescribed prices effective from July 1, 2018 for FY18/19 to compensate for increase in the cost of gas and other components. Earlier, in its petition in October 2018, SSGC had proposed an increase of Rs126.29/mmbtu in its prescribed prices. Subsequently, SSGC vide its letters dated November 13, 2018 and December 4, 2018 revised its per mmbtu shortfall to Rs84.30/mmbtu.

According to the breakup presented by the gas utility, the company’s revenue requirement comes to an average of Rs671.84/mmbtu for FY18/19 as against the current average prescribed price of Rs587.55/mmbtu. OGRA has invited all consumers, interveners, general public and interested / affected persons and parties to furnish their comments and interventions on the petition filed by the gas utility. OGRA has also decided to hold a public hearing on December 18.