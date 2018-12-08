Rupee weakens

The rupee extended losses against the dollar on Friday due to uptick in the demand for the dollar from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 138.88 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.74 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee posted mild gains on insignificant demand for foreign exchange. It finished at 139.70 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 139.80.