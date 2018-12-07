‘NAB to chase corrupts’

Islamabad : Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said the NAB would chase the corrupt everywhere in the world and would not let them go free.

“Corruption is the mother of all evils and the Bureau is committed to rooting out corruption as the eradication of corruption is our national duty," he told a seminar on 'Our Faith, Corruption free Pakistan' organised by the NAB in collaboration with the Quaid-i-Azam University.

He added that NAB is actively working for across the board accountability and as many as 400 references have been filed by the bureau. He said Pakistan has improved it number in the list in terms of corruption eradication.