WB team meets P&D Sindh chairman

KARACHI: The World Bank’s “Doing Business Reform Advisory Scoping Mission” met with Muhammad Waseem, chairman, Planning and Development (P&D) Board, Sindh on Wednesday, to discuss the progress of the Doing Business Reforms in Sindh.

Currently Sprint-III of the Doing Business Reforms is underway. This year Pakistan has improved its ranking by 11 points, moving from 147th to 136th position in the World Bank’s ‘Doing Business Report’.

The meeting was attended by all relevant stakeholder government agencies, including Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) that has been at the helm of these reforms in the province.

Representatives of the government agencies updated the participants on the DB reforms.

P&D Sindh chairman lauded the efforts of all agencies, which worked towards Pakistan’s improvement in the ranking, and appreciated the support extended by the World Bank. He stressed the importance of a continued consolidated effort to make Sindh more business-friendly.

The importance of special development of industrial estates by providing them with necessary infrastructure was also discussed so that the province has a more enabling environment for investment.