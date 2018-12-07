close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Rupee falls

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

The rupee edged lower against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday, traders said.

The rupee closed at 139.74 against the greenback, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 138.59.

In the open market, the rupee lost 80 paisas against the dollar. It ended at 139.80 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 139. Traders said the currency was stable, amid normal dollar demand from importers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business