Rupee falls

The rupee edged lower against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday, traders said.

The rupee closed at 139.74 against the greenback, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 138.59.

In the open market, the rupee lost 80 paisas against the dollar. It ended at 139.80 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 139. Traders said the currency was stable, amid normal dollar demand from importers.