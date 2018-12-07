Canadian boxer Stevenson suffered ‘severe traumatic brain injury’: hospital

MONTREAL: Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson suffered a “severe traumatic brain injury” and remains in intensive care, his doctors said Wednesday, days after the fighter lost his World Boxing Council light heavyweight title to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

He underwent surgery after the Saturday fight, and “his situation is still stable under the circumstances, but critical,” said doctor Alexis Turgeon.Turgeon noted that Stevenson requires “mechanical respiratory assistance, deep sedation and specialized neurological monitoring.”

He told a press conference it was “too early to comment” on the fighter’s longterm prognosis, but that likely he would have lasting neurological damage.“We’ve seen cases like this, but each situation is unique,” he said.

The Haitian-born boxer was admitted to hospital in what doctors said was and “altered level of consciousness” after the unbeaten 31-year-old Gvozdyk finished him off with a crushing right hand, leaving him leaning awkwardly against the corner ropes.Stevenson was making his 10th title defense since winning his belt in 2013.