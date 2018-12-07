Mayor of Hounslow calls on Elahi

LAHORE: London Borough of Hounslow Mayor Ms Samia Ch called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the Assembly Chambers here on Thursday.

The speaker apprised the mayor about the history and parliamentary traditions of the Punjab Assembly. Punjab Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Councillor Ms Nisar Malik, Councillor Danish Saeed, Nisma Malik, Ghulam Murtaza, Sajid Bokhari and Sajid Mahmood were present in the meeting.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to people’s welfare, well-being and development, adding Usman Buzdar is the CM of the masses and he is doing very good work. The government will provide conducive atmosphere to foreign investors, he said.

Mayor of Hounslow Ms Samia Ch lauded the efforts of the government for the promotion of democratic traditions, national construction and development. She acquainted herself with the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly. She appreciated the establishment of Emergency Rescue Service 1122, provision of free education up to matriculation, stipends for girl and boy students and other development works undertaken by Ch Parvez Elahi as Punjab CM.