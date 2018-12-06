Abid remains Pakistan’s lone survivor in Futures Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Abid was the lone local survivor in the men’s single of Serena ITF Futures Tennis that enters quarter-finals stage at the DA PTF Complex Wednesday.Abid stayed cool to win the pre-quarters against Darko Jandric (SRB) [8] 7-5, 6-2. Following a close first set, Abid was seen all over Jandric. He broke his Serbian opponent twice in the second set to win the match and make it to the quarter-finals. Considering the strong field, Abid now faces a tough ask to progress any further in the competition. Muzammil Murtaza fought well against German Kai Wehnelt (GER) [5] before losing 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Abid Ali Akar and Ahmed Choudhary were well beaten in straight sets by the top seed Korean Kim Cheon Eui and third seed Ti Chen from Taipei respectively.

In another upset Uzbek Saidal’o Saidkarimov beat sixth seed Italian Lorenzo Bocchi to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Results: Kai Wehnelt (GER) [5] bt Muzammil Murtza (PAK) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; M Abid (PAK) bt Darko Jandric (SRB) [8] 7-5, 6-2; Kim Cheon Eui (KOR) [1] bt M. Abid Ali Akbar (Pak) 6-2, 6-3; Ti Chen (TPE) [3] bt Ahmed Choudhary (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Alexis Canter (GBR) [7] bt Anton Chekhov (RUS) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; Rio Noguchi (JPN) [2] bt Ray Ho (TPE) 6-4, 6-2; Saidal’o Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Lorenzo Bocchi [6] 6-4, 6-4; Sora Fukuda (JPN) [4] bt Michal Wozniak (POL) 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, ladies and juniors local event is also being played simultaneously at the PTF Complex. In ladies singles main round Mahvish Chishtie beat Mahnoor Sohail in straight sets while Shimza Naz, Hania Navaid, Sheeza Sajid and Mehek Khokhar got walk over against their respective opponents.

Results: Mahvish Chishtie bt Mahnoor Sohail: 6-0, 6-0. Boys singles: Nalain Abbas bt Bilal Asim 6-3, 6-1; M. Huzaifa Khan bt Azan Sajid 6-3, 6-0; Abdul Hanan bt M. Amir 6-1, 6-2; Kamran Khan bt Sikandar Amin 6-1, 6-2; M. Talha Khan w/o Zalan Khan.