IG orders promoted cops to be dutiful

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has met officers who got promotion from 57 inspectors to DSP rank. The officers were fastened ranks along with postings of their own choice.

For the first time, the promotion process is going on speedily whereas the pending cases for 18 years are not only being resolved but also the promoted officers are being given postings of their own choice without any pressure and influence. The purpose of this move is to provide the officers a comfortable environment so that they may perform their duties with full commitment and concentration to serve common public along with making the name of province and department bright.

Among the promoted officials; 22 already officiating DSPs have been made permanent, 22 Inspectors promoted yesterday and 13 officers have been promoted on officiating basis. Punjab Headquarters DIG Babar Bakht Qureshi was also present on this occasion.

The IG further said about 140 seats of DSPs were still vacant. He said instructions for completion the ACR process have been passed to concern officers across Punjab. As soon the process complete, the next promotion board will be conducted after one month. He said, “I expect that you people will be careful about sanctity of uniform and will deliver services to public in true spirit. I wish you should work like that fruit bearing tree which is benefited by people.”

Amjad Saleemi further said all field officers were my arms and strength and the power which has been given to you by Allah, should be utilised for protection of lives and properties of people. At the end of the ceremony, the IGP and the DIG Headquarter pinned ranks to the promoted officers.

Meanwhile, the IG Punjab paid a surprise visit to police lines Qila Gujjar Singh where he was briefed about resource management system in police lines across the province. CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG Operations Waqas Nazeer, SPs and other officers were present.

Lahore Headquarters SP Karar Hussain, while briefing the IG Punjab, told the process of resource management system was going on speedily and it will be completed very soon. The IG directed the SP headquarters to improve cleanliness of kitchens and residential barracks of Police officials The IG also paid a surprise visit to Police Khidmat Counter at Mayo Hospital and checked the arrangements there.

delegates: A three member delegation of British high commission met with Punjab Inspector General Police Amjad Javed Saleemi in Central Police Office here on Wednesday. Rai Muhammad Tahir, Additional IGP CTD, was also present.

The delegation comprised of Steve Handerson and Hafza Younas. They discussed the matters relating to the law and order in Punjab. On this occasion Rai Tahir briefed the delegation regarding working of CTD across Punjab.

VolunteerS Day: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) commemorated International Volunteer Day (IVD) on Wednesday in collaboration with Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) with the theme ‘Volunteers Build Resilient Communities’ at Emergency Services Academy, Lahore to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers.

It offers an opportunity for volunteer-involving organisations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism and encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognise volunteer contributions to the achievement of the sustainable development goals at local, national and international level.

Punjab Rescue DG Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony. The event was attended by VSO Country Director Hashim Bilal, Suleman from FOCUS Humanitarian organisation and a large number of volunteers from all over the Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said it was a matter of pride form me that after establishment of comprehensive system for emergency management Rescue 1122 is committed to establish safe resilient clean and green communities in Pakistan by mobilising the power of humanity through one million rescue scouts/volunteers. He appreciated all officers of headquarters, academy and districts who worked hard to implement the vision for safer communities and appreciated the winning teams, their rescue and safety officers and district emergency officers. He also paid tribute to all volunteers for their motivation and selfless services. He also reviewed volunteers’ lifesaving skills.

Deeba Shahnaz, Head of Community Safety & Information, briefed the session about the vision of DG Rescue Punjab to start this programme, under the provision of Service Act. 2006 section 5 (g) to establish Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at union council level to enhance emergency preparedness, response and prevention for a healthy, safe resilient communities all over the Punjab. She shared challenges faced during implementation and performance of the program. She said Rescue-1122 has sensitised 500,000 community members and registered & trained 220,000 volunteers at union council level and educational institutions. Furthermore, volunteers from all over the Pakistan have been given an opportunity to exhibit their emergency response skills in National Challenge of Community Emergency Response Exercise-2018. The top three volunteer teams including; Layyah with first prize, Lahore with second and Sheikhupura with third prize have been awarded with cash prize and all volunteers who participated in exercise have been presented with certificates whereas VSO Pakistan provided emergency response kits to seven top teams of the challenge. Speaking on the occasion, Hashim appreciated Rescue-1122’s efforts for promoting volunteerism.