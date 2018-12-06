CM invites UAE investment in Punjab

LAHORE: Ambassador of UAE Mr Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-zabi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday.

On the occasion, various matters, including promotion of Pakistan-UAE relations came under discussion in detail. It was agreed that Pakistan and UAE would cement economic ties and promote investment. The proposal of setting up the Pakistan-UAE Business Council also came under discussion. It was decided to increase the close ties so as to enhance the investment.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar invited the UAE investors to invest in special economic zone. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed historical relations and vowed that these relations would be further extended under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that investors are given special incentives in Punjab and UAE’s investment companies would be fully welcomed. He appreciated UAE’s cooperation in the development of the country adding that this collaboration is highly valued. We want to strengthen the mutual ties in various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, water projects, culture and tourism, he said. Time has come to transform Pakistan-UAE relations into strong economic ties and exchange of business-to-business delegations is necessary in this regard. It is my desire to visit the UAE as soon as possible, the chief minister concluded.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-zabi said that we would welcome you to UAE adding that Pakistan is our second home and bilateral relations will be strengthened. The UAE leadership is standing along with Pakistan and we will provide every sort of cooperation to you.

He said that UAE’s companies are interested in investment in Pakistan and we want to invest in special economic zones in water projects, energy and other sectors. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to UAE has helped to strengthen the bilateral cooperation and these relations would be transformed into strong economic ties with mutual efforts.