Youth urged to work for humanity, peace and development in country

QUETTA: Youth are an asset and their empowerment can play a significant role in development of Pakistan as well as making it a peaceful and safer place to live in, said speakers at a summit here on Wednesday. The ‘5th National Youth Summit’ organized by the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Quetta was attended by a large number of intellectuals, scholars, faculty members, students and the civil society activists.

Provincial ministers Zahoor Buledai and Saleem Khosa were guests of honour on the occasion. Professor Zahoor Bazai from the University of Balochistan and BUITEMS Department of Environmental Sciences Chairperson Dr Malik participated in a panel discussion on ‘Clean and Green Pakistan: Environmental Challenges of Water and Land Pollution’. Balochistan Rural Support Programme Chief Executive Officer Nadir Gul Barech presented his views on ‘Role of Youth as Ambassadors of Peace’.