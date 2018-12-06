close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Another housing scam accused arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday made another arrest in a housing scam and nabbed deputy administrator of the society, Major (Retd) Ghulam Murtaza. Previously, the NAB had arrested Ammar Gulzar, owner of the Pak Arab Housing society. The society’s administration sold 5,200 kanals of land to citizens rather than 1,500-kanal of the allocated land. The accused also sold out 8,500 files of plots without obtaining an NOC from the Lahore Development Authority. Not only this, the administration sold out one plot multiple times. Ammar Gulzar is son of former Senator Gulzar Ahmad.

