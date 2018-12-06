Book a ride

Ride-hailing apps are gaining popularity in Pakistan as they are more convenient, provide quality service and customer satisfaction, and offer cheaper fares. Companies that offer such services have not only created lots of economic opportunities, but they also are earning lots of profit. The government is also increasing its revenue by collecting corporate taxes from these companies. The demand for cars as well as for other vehicles is also increasing. There is a positive impact on per capita income.

People’s personal assets, including cars and motorcycles, are being used to generate income. These companies have allowed people to book a ride from the comfort of their homes. These companies can generate more benefits for the Pakistani economy and can be more productive if the Pakistani government forms a regulatory body which can monitor their activities.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad