Climate conundrum

Despite repeated warnings about the perils of climate change, global leaders have failed to give a sincere push to addressing environmental concerns. Although a series of agreements have been ratified to address environmental matters, there doesn’t seem to be a plausible consensus on what should be done to prevent climate change and its damaging effects. At this critical juncture, all countries must put forth a collective strategy to deal with the matter. On the individual level, people need to prioritise environmentally-friendly practices to reverse the deleterious impact of climate change. Climate apathy is a curse that will pull the world towards doom and it is our responsibility to ensure that our actions don’t create any further catastrophes.

Bilal Ahmed

Karachi