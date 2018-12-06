Climate conundrum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Despite repeated warnings about the perils of climate change, global leaders have failed to give a sincere push to addressing environmental concerns. Although a series of agreements have been ratified to address environmental matters, there doesn’t seem to be a plausible consensus on what should be done to prevent climate change and its damaging effects. At this critical juncture, all countries must put forth a collective strategy to deal with the matter. On the individual level, people need to prioritise environmentally-friendly practices to reverse the deleterious impact of climate change. Climate apathy is a curse that will pull the world towards doom and it is our responsibility to ensure that our actions don’t create any further catastrophes.
Bilal Ahmed
Karachi
