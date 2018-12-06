close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Zero-rating facility for 2 units stopped

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has stopped sales tax zero-rating allowed on electricity to two textile units for misusing the facility, sources at the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Karachi said on Wednesday.

The FBR stopped the zero-rating facility to textile units, including KBI Textile Mills and Texmat Industries Limited on the recommendation of RTO Karachi.

The government has allowed zero-rated sales tax on the supply of electricity and gas to textile units in order reduce the cost of production and make products compatible in the international markets. The chief commissioner of RTO has been directed to coordinate with K-Electric regarding implementation of normal sales tax on supply to both the units.

The FBR also directed the chief commission to submit report in respect of action taken against the unit for misusing the facility and recovery made against tax evasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business