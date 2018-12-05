close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Korean officials briefed on PR

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

LAHORE : A two-member delegation from Korea Railway Network Authority led by General Manager Mr. Kim Young June visited Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Tuesday. Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Aftab Akbar and other officials briefed the delegates that besides 527 railway stations on the railway track stretching 11,881 km, there were 468 engines for the entire system.

