Korean officials briefed on PR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A two-member delegation from Korea Railway Network Authority led by General Manager Mr. Kim Young June visited Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Tuesday. Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Aftab Akbar and other officials briefed the delegates that besides 527 railway stations on the railway track stretching 11,881 km, there were 468 engines for the entire system.
LAHORE : A two-member delegation from Korea Railway Network Authority led by General Manager Mr. Kim Young June visited Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Tuesday. Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Aftab Akbar and other officials briefed the delegates that besides 527 railway stations on the railway track stretching 11,881 km, there were 468 engines for the entire system.