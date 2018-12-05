The wall

The matter of the colonial-era wall surrounding Lahore’s Governor’s House has divided people across the city. During his last visit to Lahore, when he presided over a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the demolition of the thick, almost fortress-like wall which has surrounded the seven-acre premises. Demolition work had begun but it was then stayed by the Lahore High Court, while hearing a petition in which the petitioner, himself a lawyer, argued that the removal of the wall and its replacement by an iron fence amounted to a violation of a series of laws including the Punjab Special Premises (Preservation) Ordinance 1985 and the Antiquities Act of 1975. It has also been argued that permission had not been sought from the Punjab cabinet to bring down the massive wall as was required. The court also noted that anyone removing even a single brick from the wall would be arrested immediately. The demolition work has since immediately been brought to a halt.

The question has become a subject of much debate. While the PM and his team argue that iron fencing would allow people to look into the sprawling, manicured lawns of the Governor’s House, others say that the wall itself is a protected part of the building and that such structures need to be conserved. The Governor’s House was built during the colonial era, initially housed the Lieutenant Governor of the province and then the governor of Punjab after Partition. The building also includes a tomb which historians say belongs to a maternal cousin of the Mughal emperor Akbar.

The PTI government had pledged to convert lavish state residences into universities or museums. While this would appear on the surface to be an excellent proposal, there are practicalities involved including the security of VVIPs and the question of whether the location of such structures is suitable for them to be put to public use. During discussions, it has also been pointed out that future governments voted in by the people may wish to see their governor in a premise where he can entertain foreign missions and conduct work with the ceremony that many states keep in place for their top office holders. The LHC action will no doubt impede the PTI government in its drive to do away with the offending wall. The argument regarding aesthetics, security and the problems that have been associated with allowing people into the Governor’s House lawns have become increasingly controversial. There is also the matter of the money required to bring down the solid wall that has remained in place for decades. The final outcome will be keenly followed by the people of Lahore as will the legal meanings of the decision by others.