close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 5, 2018

Danish bowls: Pakistan CC into semis

Sports

P
PPI
December 5, 2018

KARACHI: All-rounder Danish Aziz captured six wickets for 33 runs to help Pakistan Cricket Club beat Metropolitan Cricket Club by 106 runs to reach the semi-finals of KCCA Zone VI ‘A’ Division League Cricket Tournament here at TMC Ground.

Pakistan CC batted first and put on board 254-7 in 40 overs. Saud Shakil (60 runs), Babar Hussain Agha (51 not out) and Saim Ayub (46 runs) batted well. Osama Baloch picked three wickets for 43.

Metropolitan CC were bundled out for just 148 in 30.5 overs, as Danish grabbed six for 33. Osama (65 runs) batted well.In another match, Late Ismail Jaffer Cricket Club defeated Hyderi Sports by 87 runs here at Afza Ground. Sohail Khan batted brilliantly for Ismail Jaffer CC, scoring 123 runs. Later, Muhammad Junaid bowled deadly capturing seven wickets for 52 runs for the winners.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports