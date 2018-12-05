Danish bowls: Pakistan CC into semis

KARACHI: All-rounder Danish Aziz captured six wickets for 33 runs to help Pakistan Cricket Club beat Metropolitan Cricket Club by 106 runs to reach the semi-finals of KCCA Zone VI ‘A’ Division League Cricket Tournament here at TMC Ground.

Pakistan CC batted first and put on board 254-7 in 40 overs. Saud Shakil (60 runs), Babar Hussain Agha (51 not out) and Saim Ayub (46 runs) batted well. Osama Baloch picked three wickets for 43.

Metropolitan CC were bundled out for just 148 in 30.5 overs, as Danish grabbed six for 33. Osama (65 runs) batted well.In another match, Late Ismail Jaffer Cricket Club defeated Hyderi Sports by 87 runs here at Afza Ground. Sohail Khan batted brilliantly for Ismail Jaffer CC, scoring 123 runs. Later, Muhammad Junaid bowled deadly capturing seven wickets for 52 runs for the winners.