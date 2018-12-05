Misbah lifts SNGPL in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

KARACHI: Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq struck a clinical unbeaten 72 to guide holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to 238-6 in 90 overs in their first innings on the opening day of their five-day final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) here at UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old former Pakistan captain kept his cool and took his side to a respectable position after deciding to bat first as the pitch seemed to have nothing special for bowlers.

Misbah added 52 runs for the seventh wicket unbroken partnership with Mohammad Imran, who scored 23 not out which featured three fours. Imran faced 51 balls. Misbah, who scored his 101 first-class fifty in his 242nd game, clobbered eight fours and a huge six off the bowling of left-arm Test spinner Abdul Rehman.

SNGPL had a poor start when medium pacer Khurram Shehzad got rid of young opener Imran Butt, who fell for ten. The 22-year-old Lahore-born right-hander hit two fours from 43 deliveries.

Khurram Shehzad (47) joined Ali Waqas (38) and the two laboured hard to consolidate the base. International all-rounder Faheem Ashraf got rid of Waqas in the final over before lunch. The ball landed on the off-stump, came in sharply and struck the stumps as left-hander Waqas failed to negotiate it.

Waqas smashed six elegant fours in his 82-ball effort. The second wicket partnership of Waqas and Khurram produced 41 runs.At lunch, SNGPL were 65-2 in 27 overs. SNGPL kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Soon after lunch they lost Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed for ten off the bowling of spinner Abdul Rehman. Peshawar-born right-handed batsman wanted to push the ball towards the onside, but ended up playing it towards cover where Agha Salman held it nicely just inches off the turf.

Iftikhar, who made his Test debut against England in England last year, smashed one four from 41 balls. Misbah joined Khurram and both played with great care before the latter fell prey to Khurram Shehzad, leaving SNGPL struggling at 118-4. The ball pitched wide outside the off-stump, Khurram went for a big shot but edged it to the slips where Salman took another nice catch.

Khurram’s solid 118-ball knock featured eight fours.At tea SNGPL were 124-4. Test stumper Adnan Akmal (22) opted to hunt for runs, hitting four fours from 25 balls before being held in the slips by Rameez Aziz off the bowling of spinner Salman to leave SNGPL at 152-5.

Salman also picked up the wicket of Imran Khalid (9) to add to the misery of SNGPL. Khurram Shehzad (2-47) and Salman (2-42) remained impressive with the ball.Rehman, who has been impressive this season, got 1-78 in his 35 overs. Faheem, who had been released by Pakistan team management for the final on the request of HBL, claimed 1-30. He was unlucky as fielders dropped a few catches off his bowling.

Faisal Afridi and Mohammad Asif are supervising the match. Waleed Yaqoob is the television umpire and Shahid Butt is the match referee.In case of a draw the team having gained lead will be declared the winners.

Mohsin Khan, former Test opener and head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) cricket committee, also witnessed the day’s play.