NAP to be reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry is in process of reviewing proposals relating to creation of National Security Organisation (NSO) and planning to unveil final proposed document by March next year as the ministry is also in a process of revisiting National Action Plan (NAP) as many of its clauses would be abolished.

In this regard, a series of collaborative meetings have been arranged with participation of home departments of all provinces, federal government departments, relevant agencies and armed forces. Subsequently, the participants submitted their proposals on NSO to the Interior Ministry.

A booklet, highlighting 100 days performance of Ministry of Interior, its attached departments and next steps of PTI government on Monday showed that different models of national security management are under review with multiple stakeholders.

On matter of providing clean drinking water for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), full blown requirement has been estimated Rs75 to Rs100 billion. Modular plans based on resource constraints and immediate relief requirements have been created. The project requires Rs2 billion to kick-start basic relief plan. The launch of this project is expected in March next year based on resource availability.

Moreover, the booklet revealed that National Internal Security Policy (NISP) which was hurriedly drafted without consultation, would be re-validated to form basis for new National Action Plan (NAP-2.0) that shall be our road-map for next five years. The launch is expected in March 2019.