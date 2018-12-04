A sitting on Punjabi theatre

Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) arranged a thought-provoking conversation with renowned teacher and theatre activist Huma Safdar about enriching traditional Punjabi theatre at the main auditorium of the campus.

The session concluded with a mesmerizing performance of evergreen Punjabi play Heer Ranjha by talented duo Sana Jafri and Abuzar Madhu and the music score was performed by singer Shaukat Hussain. The session was arranged by IAC’s Cultural Talks Committee in connection with its weekly talk series, which is an endeavor to equip the students with motivation of inspiring artists and broadening the horizons for them by sharing of Ideas and practical experiences of eminent literary and cultural figures.

Head Cultural Talks Committee, Professor Shah Nawaz Zaidi commenced the conversation by highlighting that IAC gives supreme importance to the promotion of cultural studies. Sabah Hussain introduced the celebrity guest Huma Safdar and her significant contribution to the promotion of Punjabi theatre, literature and folklore. In her distinguished style, Huma Safdar enlightened the participants with Punjabi traditional theatre, both in text and performance.

She did expressive reading of the Punjabi epic Heer Ranjha and also presented her insight on various characters of poetic tale, spiritual love and philosophical features reflected in it.