‘Project to curb child labour initiated’

LAHORE: Labour and Human Resource Department has initiated the integrated project to curb child labour through imparting the education to the vulnerable part of the society. Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department launched an awareness campaign for combating child labour, here Monday. Labour and Human Resource Department Minister Ansar Majeed Khan was chief guest on this occasion. The minister formally launched the campaign. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that child labour is a serious problem in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries.