close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

‘Project to curb child labour initiated’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

LAHORE: Labour and Human Resource Department has initiated the integrated project to curb child labour through imparting the education to the vulnerable part of the society. Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department launched an awareness campaign for combating child labour, here Monday. Labour and Human Resource Department Minister Ansar Majeed Khan was chief guest on this occasion. The minister formally launched the campaign. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that child labour is a serious problem in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore