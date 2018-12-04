Pakistan F2 Futures attract 48 foreign players

KARACHI: The Pakistan F2 Futures, which is scheduled in Islamabad from December 10-16, has attracted 48 foreign players.

According to the acceptance list, there are 18 foreign players in the main draw. No Pakistani player could get a place there. Russia’s Ivan Nedelko and South Korea’s Cheong-Eui Kim are top seeds. The main draw is of 32 places and the qualifying draw is of 48 places in the singles category.

There are 11 Pakistani players and 30 foreign players in the qualifying draw. The matches will be played on hard courts. As many as 44 foreign players entered Pakistan F1 Futures, which started in Islamabad on Monday.