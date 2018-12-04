Asif, family sustain injuries in car accident

KARACHI: Fast bowler Mohammad Asif and his family sustained injuries in a car accident that took place during the wee hours on Monday.

According to details, Mohammad Asif, his wife and two daughters sustained minor head injuries when their speeding car hit a footpath. The accident took place in Lahore’s Defence area at 02:45 am.

The fast bowler and his family were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Speaking to media, Mohammad Asif said that he has swerved the car in a bid to avoid an oncoming speeding car.

According to Asif, the car was coming the wrong way from the opposite end of the road.Asif, Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt were each handed five year bans by the ICC after they were found guilty of bowling deliberate no-balls in the infamous spot-fixing scandal. Asif has neither made his comeback to the national squad ever since nor has he been picked by any PSL franchise. Currently, he plays for WAPDA. —with inputs from agencies