IHC asks how Zulfi went abroad while on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the NAB investigation officer along with the inquiry record against the Special Assistant to the prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari.

A division bench of the court, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, resumed hearing of Bukhari’s petition seeking expulsion of his name from the ECL. Bukhari’s counsel argued that putting his client on the Exist Control List (ECL) was a violation of his rights and urged the court to suspend the interior ministry’s notification. He requested the court to direct the authorities to return his travelling documents.

Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that it was not talk show. “Don’t use hard language. You must take care of the decorum of the court.” The NAB prosecutor told the court that Bukhari had appeared twice before the investigation team but now the NAB had summoned him again on December 6.

Justice Kayani remarked that Bukhari was called by the NAB four times and he was permitted to travel abroad for once on the decision of the NAB chairman. “Who’d have been responsible if Bukhari doesn't come back home?” he asked. The bench directed the NAB to present complete details on how Bukhari was allowed to travel abroad when his name was on the ECL. The court adjourned the case till December 4 (today).