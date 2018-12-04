close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

BankIslami partners with IMC

Business

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) to offer customised financing packages to customers of Toyota Fortuner, Revo, Camry, and Rush across the country, a statement said on Monday.

The bank will offer these financing options through its flagship product “Islami Auto Finance”, it added. Bilal Fiaz, head of consumer banking, BankIslami, and Syed Omar, general manager sales, IMC, laid the cornerstone of this partnership by signing the agreement in a meeting held in Karachi, it said.

Fiaz said, “The collaboration is a milestone not only for both the organisations, but also for the customers who will greatly benefit from our uniquely structured auto financing solutions. This relationship will certainly help BankIslami and IMC explore new avenues to benefit our customers.”

Omar said, “This initiative will create an ideal scenario for the two organisations and will enable us to offer best value proposition to the customers.”

