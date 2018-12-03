Harmony among provinces need of the hour: CM

LAHORE: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

Ideas were exchanged to promote mutual interest and inter-province cooperation likewise both chief ministers gave their consent to work together for the development of New Pakistan. While talking on this occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said ‘we have to make such New Pakistan cooperatively where the common man will prosper’. He said the Punjab government is also looking forward for the development of other provinces. Balochistan has a key role in New Pakistan and is very close to my heart, he added and further shared that they will help in establishing Cardiology Centre and Children Hospital in Balochistan. He vowed that they move forward jointly for the development and progress of Pakistan besides they will promote solidarity, harmony and brotherhood among provinces as it is need of the hour.

He said a special quota has been set up in Punjab's educational institutions for the students of Balochistan and they have been provided with scholarships for higher education. Moreover, he added that a ceremony will be held in the honour of students who are studying in Punjab's educational institutions.

Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan invited Sardar Usman Buzdar to visit Balochistan. Conversing at this moment, he said: “There are a large number of students of Balochistan who are enrolled in educational institutions of Punjab as Pakistan belongs to us all and we are united for the development of our country.”

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar and Principal Secretary CM Punjab Dr Raheel Siddiqui were also present. Later, leaders of Buzdar tribe under the leadership of Tor Khan Buzdar called on CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in CM Punjab office. Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present there. The leaders of Buzdar tribe informed the CM about their issues. They demanded for the construction of 14-km long road from District Barakhan to Chapparta Kharr.

They also pressed for the construction and repair of Bawata via Mahmad Samand to Kharr road in Barakhan district. Supply of electricity in Basti Hayat Mohammad, Basti Marble and Doodar Rehmat Khan a town of District Mosa Khail. CM Balochistan assured the leaders for quick resolution of their problems and said that these issues will be set on at priority basis.

Jam Kamal Khan was given a special protocol at airport as well as at CM’s office. Sardar Usman Buzdar himself reached airport to receive him. It was the first time that Balochistan CM received this protocol on his arrival at Lahore.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is CM office. Matters of mutual interest including planning of water resources and saving water were discussed in the meeting. While conversing at this occasion, the CM said that water is blessing of Allah and ‘we need to put a stern end to its wastage in order to save it for our future generations’. He said construction of dams is inevitable for water storage and the PTI government is working for planning of water resources. He shared that movement of Dams Fund has gained momentum now as it has become a national movement.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said in his message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities that the purpose of observing this day is to devise comprehensive measures in order to make the disabled into useful citizen. Respecting special people and taking care of them is in particular focus in the teaching of Islam. It is our moral, social and religious obligation to work for the rights of special people. Every segment of society has to play its part in order to provide the disabled an upright place in society as they are already confronting dejected situations of life with their passion, courage and spirit. These people are not burdensome for society but they are using their capabilities to share burdens and we all should take time out of our busy engagements to help special people. If provided with the best facilities for training and education, these people can be turned into useful citizen of society. Measurements taken for the rights of special people reflect the ethical and social values of any nation, the CM said and added measures for progress and welfare of special people are foremost in government priorities and specific policy is being devised in New Pakistan to provide them with their rights and to give equitable development opportunities to them.