close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 3, 2018

Eggs and economy

Newspost

December 3, 2018

It was good to hear the prime minister’s speech which was given on the ceremony held to mark the 100 days of the PTI-led government. The prime minister has said that the government will be supporting rural population and help them raise chickens as it is a good source of income.

Similar initiatives in Malaysia have resulted in favourable results. If properly implemented, such schemes will contribute significantly towards higher economic growth and help alleviate extreme poverty.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost