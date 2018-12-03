Eggs and economy

It was good to hear the prime minister’s speech which was given on the ceremony held to mark the 100 days of the PTI-led government. The prime minister has said that the government will be supporting rural population and help them raise chickens as it is a good source of income.

Similar initiatives in Malaysia have resulted in favourable results. If properly implemented, such schemes will contribute significantly towards higher economic growth and help alleviate extreme poverty.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad