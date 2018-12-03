Motorcycle-hailing service’s rider held for looting customer

In an unusual incident, the police on Sunday arrested an employee of an online motorcycle ride-hailing service for robbing a customer.

The suspect Imran was arrested by Ferozabad police in a predawn raid following a complaint registered by Muhammad Tahir. The complainant told police that he had booked a ride with a motorcycle ride-hailing service on November 26 near Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

He said the service’s rider called him when he arrived at the corner of his street for pick up and he went and sat on the motorbike. Tahid added that after a short ride, the rider held him at gunpoint and stole his cell phone and wallet, before driving off.

Tahir registered a complaint with police, which began to trace the suspect and arrested him on Sunday. Police suspect that the Imran is part of a gang and at least three more of his companions are still operating across the city.

A search for them is under way. Earlier in October, the driver of a cab-hailing service was arrested on charges of harassment after a student of a medical college jumped out of his car during the ride near Aisha Bawany School at Sharea Faisal. Fortunately, she was unhurt in the incident as the car was moving at a slow speed. The driver was later released on bail the very next day.