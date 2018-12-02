Several motorcyclists without helmets booked

Rawalpindi : The city traffic police has registered over 100 FIRs against motorcyclists without helmet under Section 188 and sent them to Adiala Jail on Saturday.

On the other hand, city district government, Rawal-pindi official spokesman Shahid Shah said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umar Jahangir has issued notification to stop petrol supply to motorcyclists without helmet and did not order to register FIR against the violators, he said.

The petrol pumps in city are following the notification of local management and not providing fuel to the motorcyclists without helmet.

When ‘The News’ informed City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf that traffic wardens were registering FIRs against motorcyclists without helmet.

He issued an immediate order to stop registering FIRs against the motorcyclists without helmet.

“I have ordered to stop registering FIRs against the motorcyclists but I cannot do anything against those who were already issued FIRs before my orders,” he said.

A senior traffic inspector who was registering FIRs against violators at Katchery Chowk said that we have registered over 100 FIRs under Section of 188. The city traffic police brought heavy vehicles to impound motorcyclists and motorcycles.