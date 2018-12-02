Man wounded in jubilant firing

LAHORE : A man suffered bullet wounds when the drunken friends of a groom fired shots into the air in the Mustafabad police area on Saturday.

Victim Ashiq was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Police have started action against the accused.

firing: Three people suffered bullet wounds in a fight between two rival groups in the Islampura police jurisdiction on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Saleem, Waseem and Aslam.

burnt: Different items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes in two fire incidents in the Lower Mall police area on Saturday. A fire erupted at a godown of plastic due to short circuit and reduced valuables to ashes.

Meanwhile, a fire erupted at a godown of paper and reduced paper worth hundreds of thousands of rupees to ashes. Rescue 1122 controlled the fires. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 959 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours. Nine people died and 1,038 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 629 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 409 victims with minor injuries were give first aid the by rescue medical teams.