Sun Dec 02, 2018
December 2, 2018

Bailout

Newspost

This refers to the editorial ‘Rupee devaluation’ (December 1). After meeting the IMF’s conditions, including increase in electricity and gas tariff, the rupee devaluation, hike in key interest rate, and a huge cut in development funding (PSDP), the incumbent government has now set the stage to sign an accord with the IMF for the bailout package.

But, surely, the finance minister, Asad Umar, will not tell the Pakistani people clearly whether the country is going to sign the IMF agreement. Such harsh conditions will add more financial constraints on ordinary people. There is a famous saying that goes as follows: “Power tends to corrupt, absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

Huma Arif

Karachi

