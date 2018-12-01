32ND FEDERAL CUP: Aqeel proves too good for Abid

ISLAMABAD: Abid Ali Akbar proved just a piece of cake for Aqeel Khan in the top seed’s straight-set win in the men’s singles final of the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at the PTF Complex on Friday.

Aqeel put to the rest all expectations of a high voltage final, breezing his way to an easy 6-2, 6-1 win against Abid.

The top seed was consistent in his approach and forced Abid into committing mistakes. Abid, who recently returned from the United States following a coaching stint, looked raw.

“Things went according to plan and I played on my strengths,” Aqeel said. When asked how many domestic titles he has won so far, Aqeel said: “I think around 90-95 in the ranking tournaments.”

Whatever that number, the 39-year-old Aqeel has maintained a high quality for the last 19 years.

Aqeel earned break of serves in the third, fifth and seventh games to take the opening set. Abid had one opportunity to break back but was unable to take advantage.

The Pakistan No 1 kept the same pressure in the second set and built a 3-0 lead by breaking Abid’s serve in the first and third games to win the set 6-2. The match lasted one hour and 14 minutes.

Aqeel pocketed Rs80,000 along with a shield while Abid got Rs45,000. Top seed Sara Mansoor won the women’s singles title after edging out Sarah Mahboob 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 in a well contested three-set final. The match lasted two hours and 30 minutes.

This was the second consecutive national title of Sara Mansoor. Muhammad Shoaib took the boys’ Under-18 title after beating Abdullah Adnan 6-3, 6-0.

The boys’ Under-14 crown went to Uzair Khan when his opponent Hamid Israr abandoned the match with a back injury at the score of 1-6, 5-1. Hamza Roman outplayed Ali Zain 4-0, 4-0 in the boys’ Under-10 final while Zainab Ali Raja defeated Aleena Suleman 8-1 in the girls’ Under-10 decider.

The Islamabad Tennis Association has been hosting the prestigious event for the last 32 years. MNA Shafaqat Ali Abbasi was the chief guest and watched the final.

ITA President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Pakistan Tennis Federation officials Khawar Hyat Khan, Saeed Khan and Col Gul Rehman were also among the guests.