Rs800m transferred in Maryam’s account by Nawaz, AC told

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday told the accountability court that Rs800 million were transferred to the bank account of Maryam Nawaz by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The accountability court judge Arshad Malik resumed hearing of Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz Sharif filed by the NAB. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that Rs800 million were transferred in bank account of Maryam Nawaz by Nawaz Sharif. To this, the accountability court judge said giving money to daughter is not a crime. Judge Arshad Malik asked the NAB prosecutor that who is Isma Nawaz. The NAB prosecutor told the court that she is daughter of Nawaz Sharif and daughter-in-law of former finance minister Ishaq Dar. The judge said he was thinking she might be some relative of Nawaz Sharif. The judge asked the NAB has it found anything on the name of Isma Nawaz. The NAB prosecutor told that court that nothing has been found on the name of Isma Nawaz.

The NAB prosecutor argued in the court that statements of accused in Al-Azizia reference changed at different stages. First, he said, it was said that business was started with old machinery. Then it was said 5.4 million dollars were arranged by Hussain Nawaz’ grandfather. “There is no evidence of these statements,” he added.

He said the accused didn’t challenge any evidence against them in the JIT report nor they said anything about any specific evidence against them in the JIT report.

Nawaz’ counsel requested the court that Nawaz wants to see the record before giving answers of the questions presented to him. The court adjourned the hearing till Monday.