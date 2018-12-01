close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Ready army deters war: COAS

Top Story

December 1, 2018

SIALKOT: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited formation of Sialkot Corps during its winter collective training exercise on Friday.According to the ISPR, the COAS witnessed final phase of the operational exercise by an Infantry Division. General Bajwa appreciated battle procedures and operational proficiency of the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said we cannot afford to ignore our preparations and readiness for conventional response despite our commitments in ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad.

“Our experience of sub conventional operations is an add on towards our combat worthiness,” he said.

The army chief said a professional Army being well trained, equipped and practiced deters war. The COAS said that he takes pride in leading an Army which by the grace of Allah Almighty has served the nation successfully by combating terrorism and is prepared to respond to any conventional threat on borders for defence of the motherland.

