close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
December 1, 2018

MPA visits ICCI

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
December 1, 2018

Islamabad : Syed Muhammad Abbas Jafri, PTI member of Sindh Assembly called on Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during his visit to Chamber House.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, former president, M. Naveed Malik, former senior vice president ICCI, Sh Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Hussain and others were also present at the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad