Sikh yatrees return to India

LAHORE: The Sikhs Yatrees returned to India on Friday after participating in their religious ceremonies in different cities here. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir saw the Sikh Yatrees off and presented them gifts.

The Yatrees’ leader, Amar Jeet Singh, said they were going back with pleasant memories. Gurdwaras of Sikh were secure in Pakistan. Sikhs would never forget the respect and love shown by Pakistanis, said Amar Jeer Singh while speaking at Railway Station. The message of love and peace will be spread in India after reaching there, he said. Another Sikh leader, Soran Kaur, said Pakistan was Sikhs’ second home.