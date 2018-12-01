Future of Naya Pakistan bright: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a 100-day plan of the PTI government is a roadmap of a vibrant change as under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the chief minister said future of a new Pakistan is bright and vibrant. He said the government has achieved numerous successes on internal and external fronts in a short period of time. Similarly, overcoming the payment crisis is yet another achievement of the government, he said. Meanwhile, steps are being taken for development of agriculture sector on emergency basis.

No one can hamper the interests of the people as long as Imran Khan is there, he added. The 100-day plan has proved that Imran Khan fulfils his promises. He said the PTI has successfully achieved the target of national development and prosperity of the people and Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team deserved accolades for their efforts. It is a fact that the government has achieved the targets of 100-day plan by working day and night.

He said the prime minister’s agenda is a vibrant plan for national development and the conscious people are fully satisfied with the performance of the PTI government. He said that the PTI government has devised policies for the welfare of the masses and direction of the government has been put in the right direction. The government has efficiently worked in its first 100 days while no government in the past was able to introduce such a wonderful programme, he maintained.

It is for the first time in the history of the country that policies have been devised keeping in view the interest of the people and the State. He said the government had sincerely worked to implement the reforms agenda in its first 100 days. He reiterated that the Punjab Province would play a leading role in the fulfillment of reforms agenda and it will be leading for materialising the national development targets of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Precautions: Usman Buzdar has said that adoption of necessary precautionary measures is very important to remain safe from the deadly disease of AIDS. In his message issued here on Friday, the chief minister said that positive and healthy habits should be adopted for avoiding this disease and there is also a need to launch an effective awareness campaign for sensitising the people about it.

The Punjab government is fully vigilant and active for taking necessary measures so as to keep the people safe from the HIV. However, civil society members and voluntary organisations should also lend a helping hand to the government in this regard. Today, we make a commitment that public awareness will be increased so that the people could remain safe and live a healthy life, he concluded.