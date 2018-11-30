close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Nepal girls win exhibition hockey match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

LAHORE: An exhibition match was played between the touring Nepalese women hockey team and a Punjab Junior Selection at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore to pay tribute to late Mrs Parveen Atif who passed away recently.

Nepal won the match 1-0. Madhu scored for the visitors. Mrs Parveen Atif was among the pioneers of women hockey in Pakistan.As the first President of PHF’s women wing, she organised many domestic events. Foreign women national teams (Ireland, Malaysia and China) toured Pakistan for the first time.

Female umpires and technical officials were groomed. She also held an office in the Asian Hockey Federation. She was wife of late Brig MH Atif who rendered great services to hockey as a player, coach and administrator.

