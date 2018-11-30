Private schools

This refers to the article ‘The paradox of private schools’ (November 29) by Kamila Hyat. Private schools have saved the sinking ship of quality education which has criminally been neglected in the last three decades. It is unfortunate that introducing improvements in the education sector has never been government priority. If there were no private schools, the country’s education system would have had the precipitous fall. In Pakistan, no government invested in human development. It is time to honestly categorise private schools on the basis of the syllabus they follow, the faculty they hire, and the facilities and the quality of education they offer.

At present, the government should fix private schools’ fee structure which is becoming unaffordable for the majority. The yearly increase in the tution fee should be approved by the federal government. This will regularise private schools to a great extent. We must move forward addressing issues once for all.

Umar Farooq

Karachi