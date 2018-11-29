Strategic Planning Report for KP 2018-2023 launched

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) on Wednesday launched the Strategic Planning Report 2018-2023 under which information policy related to women rights and laws, research and advocacy would be carried out.

KPCSW Chairperson Neelam Toru and Senator Dr Meher Taj Roghani jointly launched the KPCSW strategic planning report at a provincial event to commemorate 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Under the five years strategic plan, the chairperson said that new laws related to women rights would be passed. However, she said various laws related to women right would also be reviewed including diverse law as women are being deprived of their inheritance and the commission is going to suggest amendments and prepare Women Rights to Ownership Bill.

She said the commission would also prepare a draft bill about internal human trafficking as there is no internal law about human trafficking as cases of girls and women are being occurred of internal human trafficking.

Senator Dr Meher Taj Roghani, in her address as chief guest to the event, expressed concern over absence of various provincial ministers and male lawmakers from the event despite conformation of the invitation by the commission.

"To whom I speak and give suggestions for women empowerment and rights when the implementers are absent from the event," Senator Meher Taj Roghani went on to say. However, she praised the efforts of the commission for preparing and suggesting laws related to women rights and empower them in the government departments. "I have witnessed a lot of domestic violence victims at Darul Aman when I was visiting it as social welfare minister in the then KP government," she reminded.

Maleeha Ali Asghar, chairperson of KP Assembly's Women Caucus, assured full support in the assembly for laws related to women rights. However, she criticized the male members of the assembly for not attending the event. Amna Durrani, highlighted the role of the KPCSW. She said the commission established in 2009 but was not autonomous. The commission was made autonomous in 2016.