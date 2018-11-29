tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LWMC: Enforcement wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has imposed fine on more than 264 persons on illegal dumping of waste during the last week. Officials said enforcement team of LWMC visited various areas including; Johar Town G1 market, Allama Iqbal Road and Fateh Sher Road Mozang and took action against illegal dumping of waste.
