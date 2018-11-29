close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Enforcement wing

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

LWMC: Enforcement wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has imposed fine on more than 264 persons on illegal dumping of waste during the last week. Officials said enforcement team of LWMC visited various areas including; Johar Town G1 market, Allama Iqbal Road and Fateh Sher Road Mozang and took action against illegal dumping of waste.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore