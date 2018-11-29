close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 29, 2018

Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina

Sports

AFP
November 29, 2018

ASUNCION, Argentina: The twice-postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between fierce local rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played next month outside Argentina, South American football administrators Conmebol said on Tuesday.

But Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici said he will take an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary to back up his argument that River should be disqualified after violence from their fans at the weekend, and the trophy awarded to his side.

Following a meeting with the two Argentine clubs’ presidents in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, Conmebol said the match would take place on “December 8 or 9 outside Argentina” at an as yet undecided venue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports