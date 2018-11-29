Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina

ASUNCION, Argentina: The twice-postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between fierce local rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played next month outside Argentina, South American football administrators Conmebol said on Tuesday.

But Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici said he will take an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary to back up his argument that River should be disqualified after violence from their fans at the weekend, and the trophy awarded to his side.

Following a meeting with the two Argentine clubs’ presidents in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, Conmebol said the match would take place on “December 8 or 9 outside Argentina” at an as yet undecided venue.