Thu Nov 29, 2018
November 29, 2018

Ghost employees

November 29, 2018

One of the main reasons for the sharp decline in the performance of an organisation, especially in the public sector, is ghost employees. There are many organisations where ghost employees, who have never worked in the organisation, continue to receive monthly salary.

These employees find their way into the office through their influence and are registered as the company’s employee until their retirement. The authorities concerned need to take action against all ghost employees who are exploiting the government’s resources.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

