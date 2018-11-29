close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Saarc conference: India rules out accepting Pak invitation to Modi

Top Story

NEW DELHI: India ruled out the possibility of accepting an invitation from Pakistan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) Summit, stated to be held in Islamabad.

The Indian Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, on Wednesday said the Kartarpur Corridor initiative was not connected with the dialogue process with Pakistan, hours before theground-breaking of the corridor in Pakistan’s Narowal district.

Addressing a press conference, the minister thanked Pakistan for accepting India’s longstanding demand for opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, but clarified that it does not mean that bilateral talks would begin soon. The “bilateral dialogue and Kartarpur Corridor are two different things. ...But this does not mean that the bilateral dialogue will start only on this.

