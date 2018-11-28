IGP promises upgrading of Prisons Dept employees

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Prisons Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masoodur Rehman on Tuesday said that upgrading and service structure of the employees of the Prisons Department were on top of his priorities.

Speaking at programme arranged by the employees of the Central Prison Peshawar, Masoordur Rehman promised that he would take steps for up-gradation of the wardens and service structure for assistant superintendent jails, which were ignored in the past.

Superintendent Central Prison Peshawar Muhammad Fayaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent Mukhtiar Haider, senior assistant superintendents, prisons, Shamroz Khan, Suleman Khan and Assistant Superintendent Prison Bacha Said Khan were also present on the occasion.Masoodur Rehman is the first IG Prisons promoted and appointed from the cadre since 1995. He said that to reduce the wardens’ duty hours to eight in a day and establishment of shops within the premises of the prisons to facilitate the employees were also on his priorities.